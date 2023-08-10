The Shocking Revelation of a Child’s Pride in the Shooting of Virginia Teacher Abigail Zwerner

The student at the Virginia school shooting has reportedly claimed “I did it” and “I got my mom’s gun last night” while being restrained by police. His surviving teacher, Abigail “Abby” Zwerner, sued him earlier this year for $40 million (£31.4 million). As of as now, no charges have been brought against the teen.
Deja Taylor, the boy’s mother, however, has been charged with felony child negligence and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded pistol as to endanger a kid. In June, she was additionally charged with making a false statement when purchasing a handgun and with unlawfully consuming a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
Ms. Taylor’s sentencing is set for October, and she faces up to 25 years in jail if found guilty. On January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, a first-grade student used his mother’s gun to shoot Ms. Zwerner in the hand and chest.
Documents obtained after the incident state that Ms. Zwerner told police at the hospital that she observed the youngster standing at his desk when he “pulled a firearm out of his jacket pocket and pointed it” at her. She asked him, “What are you doing with that?” just before he fired the 9 mm handgun.
The first-grade instructor has endured four surgical procedures. Reading specialist Amy Korvac rushed to the scene after hearing gunfire and detained the student until police arrived. The teen allegedly admitted to the shooting while cursing about Ms. Zwerner at this time.
On Wednesday, Ms. Korvac told the Washington Post that she entered the classroom after the shooting and saw the six-year-old standing next to his desk with his arms crossed and a handgun on the floor next to him. She said she led the youngster by the hand to the front of the classroom and dialed 911 there.
“While I was holding him, he told me he had gotten his mom’s gun the night before and put it in his backpack,” Ms Kovac told the paper. “He also told me he only had time to load one bullet.” There was another incident involving this student back when he was in kindergarten, and it’s mentioned in the court papers.
A retired educator claimed he began “choking her to the point where she could not breathe” before calling the police. According to the lawsuit filed by Ms. Zwerner in April, school officials ignored red flags and were aware that the child “had a history of random violence.”
