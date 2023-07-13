Three Arrested for Mya Fuller’s Death in Wilson County Last Year

In the case of the death of 22-year-old Mya Fuller, three people have been arrested. Early in August of last year, Fuller was found in a rural part of Wilson County.
Taiyana Tipton, who is 21, Ty’Shawne Bowles, who is 20, and La’Myra Pipkins, who is also 20, have been charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Kidnapping.
Tipton is also accused of mistreating a dead body.
The tweet below verifies the news:
HAPPENING NOW: Wilson County deputies provide an update on the Mya Fuller case as three arrests have been made in connection to her death. https://t.co/NWeD29VuuX https://t.co/cArVi45WYe
— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) July 13, 2023
All three are in the Wilson County Jail without bail, and they could all get the death sentence.
Fuller was last seen working at GEODIS Park in Nashville at the end of July 2022.
She was reported missing from Murfreesboro, and her family had seen her last on July 29.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
- Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake & Four Other Quakes Rattle California – Here is When and How
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!