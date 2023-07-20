Three Firefighters Injured in South Memphis House Fire

On Tuesday night, a fire in South Memphis claimed the life of Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a 20-year member of the Memphis Fire Department. After being pulled from the burning home, three additional firefighters were sent to the hospital with injuries. The fire on the 2000 block of Rile Street, close to I-55 and West Mallory Avenue, was reported to MFD at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.
After a house fire on Rifle Street late Tuesday night, multiple Memphis Fire engines and other emergency vehicles rushed to Regional One to tend to three injured firefighters. On Wednesday morning, fire vehicles lined the roadway outside Regional One Health, and the hospital was bustling with firefighters.
As Lt. Norman’s body was eventually removed from the hospital, a sea of red greeted the hearse. On Wednesday, the news of Norman’s death was met with an outpouring of sorrow. “During this unimaginable loss, we extend our condolences to Lt. Norman’s family, friends, loved ones, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters,” Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis https://t.co/fZGJOJGXTx
— wvlt (@wvlt) July 20, 2023
Following is a statement issued by MFD:
Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, friends, and fellow Memphis firefighters. We ask for prayers and comfort during this difficult time.
We kindly request the media and the public respect the privacy of the affected families and our firefighting personnel as they cope with this profound loss.
In a separate statement, the Memphis Fire Union expressed its condolences to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) for the loss of one of its members in the line of duty. Prayers for the fire department and his loved ones at home. We also keep praying for the three other firefighters who were hurt in the blaze and are currently hospitalized.
Clicking the “Like” button on our Facebook page will allow us to keep you better informed and in the loop.
If you want to stay up-to-date on all the latest news madness, I recommend the following sources:
- Arizona High School Mourns the Loss of a 15-Year-Old Football Player
- 21-Year-Old Attempts S*xual Assault on 67-Year-Old Woman in East LA