Three People Are Dead After Three Shootings in Philadelphia, Including a 12-year-old Child

The shooter who killed three people in Philadelphia, including a 12-year-old, is still at large. This occurred on Thursday about 2:00 PM on the 700 block of E. Locust Avenue, which is in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 30s were discovered by police with gunshot wounds. A 12-year-old boy, who police believe was shot not far from the males, was recovered nearby. At a local hospital, the three victims were pronounced dead.
The police say that there were at least 12 gunshots heard. “We know that the two adult males were hit right at the top of the block, right by Crowson (Street), where they were found by police. It appears the juvenile was able to run towards his residence and was found a short distance away from the adults,” said Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore.
The police think the gunmen were transported to the location in the same car they used to flee. The police have been looking at surveillance footage to try and identify the perpetrators. Action News has learned that the young child was enjoying his birthday on the day of the shooting.
At least 154 people in his age range have been shot this year, with 27 of them dying as a result. Saddened by the news of the murders of three persons, including a child of 12 years old. Violence should never be tolerated since it robs people of their futures and lives. There should be better for our neighborhoods.
Philadelphia’s mayor, Jim Kenney, called for an end to the senseless bloodshed in a tweet. Additional information on the shooting was unavailable at press time. The police ask that anyone with information contact them at 215-686-TIPS. On Thursday, authorities were investigating a second fatal triple shooting.
A lady was shot and killed, and two males were injured, early in the day near the intersection of 21st Street and West Venango Street, according to police. The suspect in the shooting is still at large, as well.
