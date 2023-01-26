Top Books That Changed the World

Books are a great way to spend time in the evening, relax, learn something new or dream up. Just like play live casino online is a great way to get new experiences.
Throughout the history of mankind, many books have been written about many of which we don’t even know about. But today in this article we will analyze exactly those books that were able to change the world and became real bestsellers.
Contents
Aesop, “Aesop’s Fables”
It is not known for certain whether Aesop was a historical or fictional person. For the first time, he is mentioned by the “father” of history, Herodotus. It is believed that Aesop lived somewhere in 600 BC on the island of Samos, had deformities and was a slave, and was later released. The original works of the ancient Greek fabulist have not reached our days.
The first mention of them was in Latin and Greek translations. 426 fables are known under the name of this author. In them, Aesop acts as a “stupid” philosopher, fooling kings, a joker, and a sage. One can learn a good life lesson from Aesop’s fables.
Confucius, “Analects of Confucius”
Analects are thoughts, arguments, quotations, aphorisms, and short stories of the author. The book was written around the 3rd century BC. The Chinese philosopher himself considered himself an intermediary in the transmission of thoughts between ancient sages and future generations.
Confucius was quite successful in this mediation since his works still deeply affect the minds and hearts of people.
Anne Frank, “The Diary of Anne Frank”
This young woman was separated from her family when the Netherlands was under Nazi occupation. The family was saved, but Anna ended up in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where she died of typhus at the end of the war.
Her book is a valuable document about the European events of the Second World War, which has been translated into 60 languages.
Sun Tzu, “The Art of War”
Other titles of the book: are “The Laws of war of the venerable Sun”, and “The Treatise of the Teacher Sun on the art of war”. This is the most ancient treatise on the strategy, tactics, and politics of war. It was used not only by well-known commanders, but it is still (among other things) being trained in the American army and naval forces.
The treatise was written by the legendary commander and the most skillful strategist in the middle of the 5th century BC and found in graves only in 1972. It consists of 13 chapters.
One chapter is devoted to one aspect or method of war, for example, espionage, diversions, and tactical tricks. But most importantly, in my opinion, the work contains a chapter on the inadmissibility of atrocities in war.
Dee Brown, “Bury my heart at Wounded Knee”
An American writer, professor-librarian, told about the conquest of the American West by the US army, about the war, and the rejection of this territory from indigenous Indian tribes.
This is a document about the destruction of an entire nation. The book was published in 1970 and immediately became a bestseller, translated into 17 languages of the world.
Results
If you are a big fan of reading or just looking for something so interesting to read, then these 5 books from our list will suit you. In each zone of these books, you will find something to think about and how it can be applied in your life.
These books are covered with secrets and interesting stories of their creation and translation. Every self-respecting book lover should know these 5 bestsellers of all time. But the main thing is to read for your pleasure.