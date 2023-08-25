The Autopsy on the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard Chef’s Death Revealed Accidental Causes

Tafari Campbell, 45, died on July 23 while paddle boarding on a lake on Martha’s Vineyard under suspicious circumstances, thus this news comes as a shock one month later. The Massachusetts State Medical Examiner determined that Campbell drowned after an autopsy determined that his cause of death was “submersion in a body of water.”
The coroner found that Campbell died of accidental causes. According to Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security spokesperson Timothy McGuirk, further information from the autopsy of Campbell this month would not be released “per state policy.“
The tragic and unexplained death of the Obamas’ personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard last month has left many unanswered concerns. According to an earlier allegation by RadarOnline.com, Campbell drowned on the evening of July 23 while paddle boarding with an unnamed female friend on Great Edgartown Pond.
An official autopsy has revealed that Obama’s chef died of an accidental drowning and absolutely nothing shady happened whatsoever.
They are really going with the story that he simply fell off the paddleboard and proceeded to drown in 8 foot (or less) water without provacation🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/RdP41z6T8o
— A Moz (@AMoz58757) August 23, 2023
On the morning of July 24th, the 45-year-old’s body was found. His death was ruled an instant loss of life. The police in Martha’s Vineyard have declined to say with whom Campbell was swimming when he disappeared on July 23, and a review of the night’s dispatch calls has revealed that a woman filed the initial complaint of his absence.
At around 8:23 PM, one responding rescuer reported, “We met with the reporting party, she is on a boat with two individuals and they are going back and forth as well.” It is suspected that Campbell fell into the ocean at 7:45 p.m.
The Obamas were apparently on Martha’s Vineyard at the time of Campbell’s abduction and death, although they were not at their $12 million Turkeyland Cove mansion. On the morning of July 24, shortly after Campbell’s body had been found, Barack and Michelle Obama paid tribute to him.
They said he was a “talented sous chef” who helped make “all of our lives a little brighter.” “When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” the Obamas said in a statement last month.
“In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter,” they continued. “That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed.”
“Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”
