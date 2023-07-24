Two Men Injured in Rochester Shooting, Suspect Still at Large

Rochester, N.Y. – A shooting incident occurred on Sunday around 4:20 PM at the intersection of Whitney St. and Lyell Ave, leaving two men injured, according to Captain Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department.
Upon receiving the notification, law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, where they found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately rushed to Strong Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
However, subsequent updates from medical personnel indicate that his condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening. During the initial response, the Rochester Police Department applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding, contributing to the improvement in the victim’s status.
Further investigation led to the discovery of a second victim, a man in his 40s, on Sherman St, who also sustained gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to Strong Hospital as well, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.
As of now, the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting remain at large, and no arrests have been made. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to the incident and urge anyone with relevant details to contact 911 immediately.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Rochester Police Department is working diligently to apprehend the perpetrator and bring them to justice. Residents in the area are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement in their efforts to maintain community safety.
Updates on the investigation will be provided by local authorities as new information emerges.
