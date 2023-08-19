Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth: His Salary and Incomes!

Daily news / By /

American pharmaceutical professional, hedge fund manager, lobbyist, entrepreneur, and 2024 Republican Party presidential primary contender Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (born August 9, 1985).

Ramaswamy was born to parents who had moved to Cincinnati from India. He received his B.A. in biology from Harvard College and his J.D. in law from Yale. Prior to launching his biotech startup, Roivant Sciences, in 2014, Ramaswamy was a partner at a hedge fund.

In 2021, he resigned from his position as CEO of Roivant but stayed on as chairman until 2023. Ramaswamy co-founded the investment business Strive Asset Management in 2022, and the firm takes a stand against ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance). Ramaswamy announced his run for president in the 2024 election as a Republican in February 2023.

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth

Vivek Ramaswamy is a well-known American entrepreneur who has amassed a fortune of $620 million. Vivek Ramaswamy has built a prosperous career as an entrepreneur and businessman, starting several multimillion-dollar enterprises. He previously held the position of chief executive officer at Roivant Sciences. His salary from these organizations is how he supports himself financially.

Vivek Ramaswamy Net Worth      

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Salary and Incomes

Vivek Ramaswamy’s success in the business world has resulted in an enormous fortune for him. He’s started businesses worth millions of dollars. He has worked as CEO and in other executive capacities at several companies where he has earned multimillion-dollar salaries. As a businessman, he has also successfully raised millions. Serving these businesses is how he makes a living.

Vivek Ramaswamy Political Career

Vivek Ramaswamy also launched his political career by declaring his intention to run for the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2024. He has also made public his personal income tax filings for the past two decades. He’s never had a successful career in either music or politics, but he plans to run in the forthcoming election anyhow.

If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:

Vivek Ramaswamy Business Work

Campus Venture Network, a private social networking platform for college students, was launched by Vivek Ramaswamy and Travis May in 2007. It’s acquired popularity quickly and quickly among young people.

He gained valuable professional experience during his time at the hedge firm QVT Financial (2007-2014). After receiving about $100 million, he established the well-known company Roivant Sciences in 2014, incorporating it in the tax haven of Bermuda.

Formerly, he was a partner in a hedge fund’s investment department. After Roivant’s success in 2015, he was able to raise over $360 million for the company’s spinoff, Axovant Sciences.

After many years at the helm, he stepped down as CEO in 2021 but stayed on as chairman. In 2020, he co-founded the Medicare guidance platform Chapter Medicare. In the corporate world, he is well-known.

Vivek Ramaswamy: Achievement and Awards

Vivek Ramaswamy has built several multimillion-dollar businesses during the course of his career. In 2011, he also won a Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans, which allowed him to pursue doctoral studies in the United States.

Check out the following links to find out how much your favorite celebrities are worth:

Vivek Ramaswamy Education

Vivek Ramaswamy graduated from St. Xavier High School, a Catholic high school, in 2003. He also attended and graduated from Harvard College with a BA in biology and a membership in Phi Beta Kappa.

Keep checking back on our website, the California Examiner, for more information about famous people.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top