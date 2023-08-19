Rick Jeanneret Net Worth: How Much the Canadian Broadcaster Worth?

Canadian broadcaster John Richard Jeanneret (July 23, 1942 – August 17, 2023) called games for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League on the Sabres Hockey Network.
He began his radio broadcasting career with the team in their second season in 1971–72 and continued with them until the end of the 2021–22 season, making him the NHL’s all-time leader in longest stay as a play-by-play commentator for a single franchise.
In the 1995–96 season, he made the transition to television, and in the 1997–98 season, he began doing play–by–play for both television and radio. RJ was his nickname among Sabres staff and friends and family.
Rick Jeanneret Net Worth
Jeanneret reportedly makes between $75,000 and $85,000 per year on a per-game basis. His overall net worth is somewhere between $3 and $5 million, demonstrating his advancement.
Rick Jeanneret’s Early Life and Background
On July 23, 1942, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, the world was introduced to Rick Jeanneret, a beloved character in the world of sports broadcasting. He was a Canadian citizen with roots in Canada’s Ontario province. Jeanneret’s multicultural upbringing lent nuance to his Swiss heritage.
Rick Jeanneret’s Passing and Legacy
Rick Jeanneret, sadly, passed away on August 17, 2023, at the age of 81. His final season with the Buffalo Sabres in 2021 was the beginning of a battle with organ failure that ultimately claimed his life. Hockey players, broadcasters, and fans all across the world were saddened by the news of his passing.
Rick Jeanneret’s Lasting Family Legacy
The strong relationships that Rick Jeanneret shared with his family and friends were evidence of his loyalty to them. He and his wife Sandra Jeanneret had two kids, Mark and Christopher. His stepdaughter Shelly also quickly integrated into the family dynamic. Jeanneret’s family was a rock for him no matter what was going on in his life, even if we’ll never know the specifics concerning his siblings.
