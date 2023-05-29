Woman Jumps From 2nd-story Window to Escape Knife-wielding Attacker

Police in Washington say a woman jumped out of a second-story apartment window to get away from a knife-wielding attacker.
On Saturday, May 27, the woman and a friend went to a 32-year-old man’s Seattle apartment. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police said that the woman, who was 33 years old, jumped “out of a second-story window” to get away from the man.
Police said that a witness took the badly hurt woman to the hospital.
Police said that when they got to the scene, they “surrounded the apartment,” but the man wouldn’t leave the complex.
Police said that its SWAT and hostage-negotiation teams came and took the man into custody. He was put into the King County Jail for an “investigation of assault.”
Police say that the woman is now in stable health.
