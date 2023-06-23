2 Killed, 1 Critical in Westwood Shootings

Two killings happened a few blocks apart in the Westwood neighborhood of southwest Memphis. Two people were killed, and a third is in critical condition.
On Friday morning, police said they had a shooting that happened at 6:30 roped off in a private area at Marsonne and Levi Road.
At the scene, one person was said to have died. Another person in very bad shape was taken to Regional One.
The police don’t know anything about the suspect. For tips, call 901-528-CASH.
It was the second shooting that killed someone in the area in just a few hours.
At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, shots were fired in the 800 block of West Raines.
One man was in very bad shape and taken to the hospital. Police said Friday morning that he died in the end.
On-site care was given to another man who had been hurt. Police knew nothing about the killing on Thursday night.
