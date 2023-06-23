Thousands of Dead Fish Ended Up on a Thai Beach, Climate Change is Suspected by Experts

An expert says that climate change may have caused a plankton bloom that killed thousands of fish that washed up on a beach in the southern Thai province of Chumphon on Thursday. The beach is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) long.
Thon Thamrongnawasawat, the assistant dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, said that the fish deaths were caused by the bloom, which is a natural event that lowers the amount of oxygen in the water, making the fish suffocate.
“Natural things like coral bleaching and plankton bloom have been happening for thousands or even tens of thousands of years. But when global warming happens, it makes things worse and makes them happen more often,” he said.
Plankton blooms happen once or twice a year, and they usually last two to three days, according to local officials.
Officials have taken samples of seawater to study and evaluate further.
The global sea surface temperatures for April and May were the highest on record for those months, according to the British Met Office. They said this was due to both the arrival of the natural climate phenomenon El Nio, which warms the whole world and human-caused climate change, which makes the oceans and land hotter.
This month, thousands of dead fish turned up on Texas beaches, and experts are warning that rising sea temperatures will cause algal blooms along the British coast.
Due to a toxic algal bloom, a lot of dolphins and sea lions have been dying or getting sick and showing up on beaches in Southern California. Even though California’s algal blooms were caused more by strong shoreline upwelling than by high temperatures, scientists say climate change is likely to cause more toxic algal blooms because some algae grow best in warm water.
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said, “Whether it’s Australia and places like the Great Barrier Reef or even places around England that are experiencing quite bad marine heatwaves right now, it’s really going to hurt those local ecosystems.”
