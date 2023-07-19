12-Year-Old Charged in Acid Attack on Another Child in Detroit Park

A shocking incident unfolded in a Detroit park as a 12-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an acid attack on an 11-year-old girl, identified as Dearia Summers. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.
The case has prompted calls for further charges against the suspect’s mother. Dearia Summers suffered severe burns and required hospitalization for several days. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation and raised concerns about the lifelong consequences of impulsive and harmful actions.
Charges and Preliminary Hearing
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the 12-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. As a result, she has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Following a preliminary hearing, a $10,000 bond was set, and the child will be required to wear a monitor while out on bond. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.
Outrage and Demands for Additional Charges
While the charges have been filed against the 12-year-old suspect, Dearia’s mother, Dominique Summers, expressed her desire for further charges to be brought against the suspect’s mother.
She recounted the horrifying experience of witnessing her daughter covered in acid burns and called for accountability. Summers believes that a 12-year-old would not have conceived such an act independently, suggesting the involvement of the suspect’s mother in the incident.
Allegations and GoFundMe Campaign
According to Dearia’s grandmother, Debra Golston, an altercation occurred between the cousins and another girl at the park prior to the acid attack. Golston alleges that the suspect’s mother brought acid to the park as a means of retaliation.
Daria had initially left the park but returned to retrieve her dropped purse when she was subjected to the acid attack. The attack resulted in severe second and third-degree burns, leading to a four-day hospitalization. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Dearia’s ongoing medical expenses and recovery.
Prosecutor’s Statement
Prosecutor Kym Worthy expressed deep concern over the troubling allegations, emphasizing that instant poor decision-making can have long-lasting effects on others. Worthy condemned the incident, stressing that there is no justification for such an act of violence.
