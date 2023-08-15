1883: Will There Be a Season 2? What We Know So Far

After almost two years since its first release, the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 made its way to cable television this summer, introducing viewers to the original Dutton family for the first time.
The season finale aired on Sunday night, and after the tragic deaths of several main characters, viewers were left wondering whether or not the show would continue. Is it true that 1883 will have a second season? All we know is this…
Will there be a Season 2 of 1883?
There will be a second season of 1883, but don’t expect anything straightforward.
Technically, a sequel series set in the same period as 1883, and 1923, occurs before the events of Yellowstone National Park. Lawmen will continue in the form of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, a biopic about the show’s “legendary lawman,” according to TV Line.
With the addition of 6666, which will focus on the Four Sixes Ranch in West Texas, the Yellowstone universe expands even more.
The director of 1883 has stated that he “wanted to make a ten-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did,” therefore a sequel will not be coming anytime soon.
“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t,” he told Deadline.
“I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.
“For me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”
When will Season 2 of 1883 Premiere on Netflix?
According to reports, in February 2022, Paramount+ announced that a few more American Western drama series episodes would be broadcast in the middle of 2023.
We will update this article as soon as a specific release date for the “next chapter” of 1883 is announced by Paramount. Despite rumors to the contrary, it looks to have wrapped production before the writer’s and actor’s strikes caused any delays.
Is there a trailer for 1883 Season 2?
See below for the first trailer for Lawmen: Bass Reeves:
The new series is barely teased briefly, but the deputy marshal rides his horse and fires his rifle. The law of the land rests with me. Bass Reeves here, deputy US marshal, and your nasty days are over.
