The Smile Dating Test: What Is It and How Do You Take It?

The smiling dating test has gone popular on TikTok, and here’s how to take it for yourself to find out what kind of dater you are.
TikTok has seen countless viral quizzes and tests over the years, and its users love to post their answers and compare them to those of their peers.
Among these are the Jock, Nerd, Prep, and Goth chart test, which has gained popularity in recent years, and the viral ‘Mental Age’ questionnaire.
Users on TikTok are putting their smiles to the test by taking ktestone’s “smile dating test.” The quiz’s stated purpose is to “find out your dating style with a smiley character,” and users have been posting videos on TikTok discussing their answers.
Here are the steps you need to take to administer the test to yourself.
How to Use Tiktok’s “Smile Dating” Test?
The’smile dating’ test consists of the following steps:
- To take the test, visit the ktestone website.
- Select “Taking a test now.”
- Click the radio buttons next to the answers that best describe your feelings for each of the 12 questions.
- After you’ve finished answering the questions, you’ll be directed to a website that identifies your grin type and explains why it was chosen. Scroll down to find out which grins you share and which you don’t.
After receiving your scores, you can share them with your friends and followers by uploading a video to TikTok.
Videos showcasing the test are gaining traction on the app, with some users seeing thousands of views and likes.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.
- Heartstopper Season 2: When Will This Season Come On Netflix?
- Loki Season 2 Release Date: Watch Out The Trailer Here