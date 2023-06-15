2 Americans Found Dead in Fancy Hotel Room in Mexico

Tuesday, cops in Baja California Sur, Mexico, told ABC News that the bodies of two Americans were found in their high-end hotel room.
At 9 p.m. Tuesday, when police and rescuers arrived at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, the two Americans, a man, and a woman, showed no signs of life, according to police.
The Baja California Sur Attorney General’s Office said that the victims were John Heathco, who was 41 years old, and Abby Lutz, who was 22 years old. The AG’s office said that Lutz is from Newport Beach, CA. At first, the local cops said that both of the people killed were in their mid-30s.
Their deaths were caused by “intoxication by a substance to be determined,” the AG’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The attorney general’s office said that the man and woman had been dead for about 10 or 11 hours when they were found. The AG’s office said that there were no signs of abuse on their bodies.
The Hyatt Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a high-end hotel.
ABC News asked Hyatt for a response, but Hyatt didn’t answer right away.
At the moment, the local attorney general is in charge of the investigation.
