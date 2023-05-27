2 Killed and 2 Injured in Woodbridge Home Shooting

Two men were shot and killed at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, and two others were hurt and taken to the hospital.
Authorities say that police are looking for a suspect who left the scene in a car.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., where the shooting happened inside a home.
“The victims were found both inside and outside a house,” Assistant Chief Kevin Hughart of the Prince William County Police Department said. “Therefore, we don’t know everything that happened from the beginning to the end.”
A man was found dead outside the house. Three other guys were found in the house, and one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police said that the killing was planned.
“The crime happened only at the house, and the suspect isn’t thought to be in the area.” The Prince William County police said in a news release that this doesn’t seem to be a chance event.
No arrests have been made.
Police said that people in the area should expect to see them around.
