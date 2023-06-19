33-year-old Man Plunges to Death From Grand Canyon Skywalk

A man fell to his death from a walkway at a major tourist site in the Grand Canyon. The fall was around 4,000 feet in height, According to Arizona authorities.
The unnamed man, 33 years old, was on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West when he fell off and plunged into the canyon below, according to a Facebook post from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.
Someone reported falling off the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that spans 70 feet out over the canyon rim, on June 5. A technical rope rescue team was dispatched to the scene.
Two rope experts “responded with (a) Kingman (Department of Public Safety) Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the tweet added. The sheriff’s department has stated that it is looking into the event.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man’s body was eventually sent to the Hualapai Nation in northwest Arizona, a federally recognized Indian Tribe.
According to the National Park Service, the Hualapai Tribe oversees operations at the Skywalk in the Grand Canyon West area, which is outside Grand Canyon National Park.
According to the Grand Canyon West website, the Skywalk has been visited by over 10 million people since 2007. CNN’s request for comment from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Hualapai Nation Police Department went unanswered at first.
