Boy Becomes Peoria’s Newest Homicide Victim in Overnight Shooting

An overnight shooting in Peoria left one teen dead and another hospitalized, according to police. Officers responded to the corner of W. McBean and S. Merriman Streets after receiving a Shot Spotter alert reporting 12 shots fired, according to Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth.
Not long after that, there was another warning of 12 shots fired, including 4 near the Frank Campbell Community Center. The police found a young man with a gunshot wound to his hand.
His injuries were not life threatening, so he was transferred to a nearby hospital. A second youngster was discovered by police near the crossroads of SW. St. Martin Drive and Warner Lane, also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is expected to release the name of the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death at a later time.https://t.co/UMMMaY19fw
— WMBD News (@WMBDNews) June 18, 2023
He was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Coroner Jamie Harwood of Peoria County, Illinois, will announce the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding their death at a later date. Peoria police are looking into a fatal shooting.
