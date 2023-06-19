Boy Becomes Peoria’s Newest Homicide Victim in Overnight Shooting

An overnight shooting in Peoria left one teen dead and another hospitalized, according to police. Officers responded to the corner of W. McBean and S. Merriman Streets after receiving a Shot Spotter alert reporting 12 shots fired, according to Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth.

Not long after that, there was another warning of 12 shots fired, including 4 near the Frank Campbell Community Center. The police found a young man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

His injuries were not life threatening, so he was transferred to a nearby hospital. A second youngster was discovered by police near the crossroads of SW. St. Martin Drive and Warner Lane, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

The tweet below verifies the news:

He was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Coroner Jamie Harwood of Peoria County, Illinois, will announce the victim’s identity and the circumstances surrounding their death at a later date. Peoria police are looking into a fatal shooting.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

