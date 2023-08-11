4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parkfield, California

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 shook the Parkfield area in California on Thursday afternoon, as confirmed by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.
The quake occurred near the unincorporated community of Parkfield in Monterey County, around 12:15 p.m. at a depth of 5.9 miles. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or damages as of 2:00 p.m. the same day.
Details
The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services initially reported two separate earthquakes near Parkfield. However, they later clarified that there was only one quake in the area.
Parkfield: Earthquake Capital of California
Parkfield is often referred to as the “earthquake capital of California,” given its history of experiencing several earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 or greater over the years. This community is situated along the central portion of the San Andreas Fault, a well-known seismic hotspot.
History and Previous Incident
The latest significant earthquake in the Parkfield region occurred in 2004, measuring a magnitude of 6. This information is provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a reliable source for earthquake data.
