Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Lake County, California

Daily news / By /

Late Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Lake County, California. The temblor originated near Cobb at 10:39 p.m., approximately 40 miles north of Santa Rosa. Initially reported as a 4.5 magnitude quake, it was quickly downgraded by the USGS.

Shortly after the main earthquake, two aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 2.5 were recorded in the same area. The larger aftershock occurred near The Geysers, while the other was closer to Cobb.

Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received. However, several individuals took to social media to share that they felt the tremors, particularly in the northern portion of the viewing area.

The USGS confirmed that the ShakeAlert app was activated following the earthquake, providing timely notifications to residents in the affected region.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top