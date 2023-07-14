Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Lake County, California

Late Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Lake County, California. The temblor originated near Cobb at 10:39 p.m., approximately 40 miles north of Santa Rosa. Initially reported as a 4.5 magnitude quake, it was quickly downgraded by the USGS.
Shortly after the main earthquake, two aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 2.5 were recorded in the same area. The larger aftershock occurred near The Geysers, while the other was closer to Cobb.
Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received. However, several individuals took to social media to share that they felt the tremors, particularly in the northern portion of the viewing area.
The USGS confirmed that the ShakeAlert app was activated following the earthquake, providing timely notifications to residents in the affected region.
Good evening Northern CA! Did you feel the magnitude 4.4 earthquake about 4.5 miles northwest of Cobb at 10:39 pm? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/aCfQlsPWc8 @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/4yJ8t6liU4
— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) April 12, 2023
