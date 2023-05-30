8 People Were K!lled and 42 Injured in Sh*otings Over the Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago

Over the Memorial Day weekend, at least eight people were sh*t and d!ed in Chicago, while at least 42 more were injured. The weekend’s bloodshed began early Saturday morning in the Beverly View area of the city, in the 7800 block of South Seeley, with the first homicide.
A male, 33 years old, was discovered lifeless on the sidewalk, having been shot in the left armpit, as reported by the police. There are no known suspects and he was pronounced de@d at the site. Also on Saturday, around 2:00 AM, William Hair, 34, was discovered laying on a sidewalk in the Lakeview district after being shot in the chest, police said.
The individual was rushed to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. “Three blocks from his house, a car pulled up. Two people came out. There were two gunshots, one from each person,” his brother, Matthew Hair, said. “They did not ask for money. They did not ask for anything. They shot at him for no reason.”
The police have not yet made any arrests, but the investigation is ongoing. Two victims were sh*t around 2:55 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of West 18th Street, right in the middle of downtown Chicago. According to investigators, both individuals were walking along a sidewalk when gunfire broke out.
The following tweet serves as confirmation of the news:
Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 8 Killed, 38 Wounded in Memorial Day Weekend Violence https://t.co/WcYsjeaEmi
— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) May 29, 2023
The 36-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the face was pronounced de@d at the scene. The 37-year-old female victim was also struck in the face and is in critical condition. The 1100 block of North Ridgeway was the scene of one of two de@dly sh*otings reported by police on Saturday morning.
A man who had apparently been shot many times was discovered by police when they arrived. Someone else drove him to the hospital, and then paramedics from Chicago took him elsewhere. In the end, he was declared de@d. So far, nobody has been taken into custody as a suspect.
On Saturday just before noon, a gunman in a passing car opened fire, killing four people in the 7900 block of South Ashland. A 69-year-old woman was killed after being struck while sitting in a car. Three men, ages 26–34–55, were wounded in the shooting: one in the shoulder, one in the left arm. According to authorities, all three patients are doing well at the hospital.
The following resources will help you stay abreast of all the current happenings in the Golden State:
- Shocking Violence on Memorial Day: Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Shooting Leaves 9 Injured, Including Children
- Driver Arrested After Late Night North Sacramento Car Sideshow Leads to CHP Chase
So far, nobody has been taken into custody as a suspect. A man in his 20s was sh*t in the back as he walked along a sidewalk in the 9800 block of South Avenue L at around 9:50 p.m. The police said they took the victim to a local hospital, but he was pronounced de@d there.
At 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, a white SUV opened fire on a 26-year-old man who was walking out of a gas station in the 500 block of East 67th Street. According to the police, the individual was sh*t in the back and later declared de@d at a local hospital.
A man in his twenties was sh*t many times in the head and legs by two males who approached him on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 105th Street at around 12:30 on Sunday morning. According to the police, the individual was declared deceased at the spot.
If you give us your support on Facebook by hitting the “Like” button, you’ll always be in the know about what’s going on.