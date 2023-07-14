A 68-year-old Man Dies Two Weeks After a Hampton Police Vehicle Crash

Hampton, VA – A 68-year-old man involved in a collision with a Hampton police officer’s patrol car two weeks ago has tragically died, according to a report from the Hampton Police Department on Friday.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Powhatan Parkway and Jamestown Avenue at approximately 2:24 a.m. on July 2, prompting police response to an officer’s request for assistance following the accident. At the scene, aside from the patrol car, three other vehicles were found to be damaged.
Based on preliminary investigations, it is believed that the officer was traveling north on Powhatan Parkway when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet sedan driven by George Bell of Hampton. Bell was reportedly heading south on Powhatan, intending to make a left turn onto Jamestown Avenue.
As a result of the impact, the patrol car struck two unoccupied parked vehicles, with one of them coming to rest against a nearby residence, as detailed by the police.
At the time of the incident, Bell’s injuries were initially considered non-life-threatening, and he was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment. Similarly, the officer operating the police cruiser was also taken to the hospital, but his injuries were deemed not serious.
The exact time of Bell’s passing has not been specified. Hampton police referred questions to the Virginia State Police, who are handling the investigation since an officer was involved in an incident resulting in a citizen’s death. As of Friday morning, attempts to reach a state police spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, the officer involved in the crash has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation. He has been a member of the Hampton Police Department for two years.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working diligently to gather further details and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
