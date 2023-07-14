What We Know About the Gilgo Beach Serial Killer

Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect taken into custody in connection with the unsolved serial killings of women found along a New York beach highway as Rex Heuermann of Massapequa, Long Island.
The arrest marks a significant development in the case, which has remained unsolved for over a decade. Details about how Heuermann was identified or the evidence linking him to the crimes have not yet been disclosed.
Rex Heuermann, an architect and the founder of RH Consultants and Associates, was expected to appear in court on Friday. The firm’s website lists various clients, including Target, Foot Locker, Catholic Charities, and American Airlines. However, the “Meet the Team” link featuring Heuermann’s photo has been taken down from the website.
In a 2022 interview with Bonjour Realty posted on YouTube, Heuermann described himself as an architectural consultant and troubleshooter. He mentioned being born and raised on Long Island and working in Manhattan since 1987. Heuermann also expressed expertise in interpreting building codes and handling negotiations with the buildings department.
Law enforcement officers converged on a house in Massapequa Park, which had been raided earlier in the morning. The property appeared in disrepair, with overgrown shrubs and a general sense of neglect. Neighbors described the house as eerie and expressed concerns about its appearance. Heuermann was known to commute by train to New York City, dressed in a suit and tie.
The arrest in the Long Island serial killings case brings renewed attention to a series of murders that have haunted the region for years. The case involves the discovery of at least 10 women’s bodies along Gilgo Beach. The investigation has been the subject of multiple reports by CBS’s “48 Hours” and the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls.”
As the case unfolds, further details are expected to emerge during the scheduled news conference by authorities later in the day. The community remains eager for answers and justice for the victims in this long-standing mystery.
