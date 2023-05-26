A Charlotte Man Was Shot and Died While Breaking Into a Residence

A guy was shot and killed during a home break-in in Gastonia on Thursday night.

The Gastonia Police Department says that at 10:45 p.m., a guy in the house shot Frankie Carl Jones, 50, of Charlotte, at his front door, which was about three miles west of downtown Gastonia.

Police say that the person who called 911 said that someone inside the house shot at a man who was trying to break in. Police said that an investigation showed Jones was also armed.

Police say that Jones was found outside of his house on the 2900 block of Crescent Lane. Police said he had been shot at least once.

Jones died at the hospital in the end.

It’s not clear if Jones fired his gun or if he knew the man inside the house.

