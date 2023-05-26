19 De@d in Cameroon Bus Cr@sh

Daily news / By /

The government of Cameroon said Friday that at least 19 people died when a bus and a truck struck.

Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said the bus was going to the southern town of Eseka when it lost control and hit a “heavy-duty truck” carrying sand. Most of the people on board died right away.

He said that the accident happened on the road between Douala and Edea, near a police checkpoint. Those who were hurt were taken to hospitals in the city.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Cameroon’s state television says that the accident was caused by careless driving and that police have started an investigation.

The country in Central Africa has a lot of car accidents. The government thinks that about 1,500 people die each year in car accidents.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top