19 De@d in Cameroon Bus Cr@sh

The government of Cameroon said Friday that at least 19 people died when a bus and a truck struck.
Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said the bus was going to the southern town of Eseka when it lost control and hit a “heavy-duty truck” carrying sand. Most of the people on board died right away.
He said that the accident happened on the road between Douala and Edea, near a police checkpoint. Those who were hurt were taken to hospitals in the city.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Cameroon’s state television says that the accident was caused by careless driving and that police have started an investigation.
The country in Central Africa has a lot of car accidents. The government thinks that about 1,500 people die each year in car accidents.
