A Man Was Convicted Of Leading A High-speed Chase That Killed His Cousin And Injured Three Georgia Officers

A Georgia man who engaged in a shootout with police after leading them on a high-speed chase was found guilty on Friday of felony homicide. Since it occurred in April 2021, Channel 2 Action News has been covering this tragedy.
After two males were stopped for a traffic check, Birmingham, Alabama resident Aaron JuJuan Shelton was taken into custody.
Aaron Shelton and his cousin Pier Shelton were stopped for exceeding the speed limit on I-20 in Carroll County.
He'll be sentenced next Friday, according to officials.
Officers claim that when a trooper approached the automobile, the driver sped off and onto Highway 61.
Georgia State Patrol officers attempted a PIT maneuver, but according to earlier reports, Aaron Shelton regained control of the vehicle and continued to drive.
Authorities claim that during the pursuit, Pier Shelton fired an AK-47 at police while the two were driving through Carroll County and Villa Rica.
According to police, the confrontation resulted in the death of Pier Shelton, and Aaron Shelton was taken into custody on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault.
According to Joel Richards, the chief of the Carrollton Police Department, three policemen were hurt during the altercation.
Police in Carrollton Following the incident, Sgt. Rob Holloway, Officer Chase Gordy of Villa Rica, and Deputy Jay Repetto of Carroll County were all sent to the hospital for treatment. They all made it through.
Later, dash camera footage of the traffic stop, the chase, and gunfire with the officers was made public by the authorities.
Now, a little over two years later, Aaron Shelton was found guilty of numerous offenses.
Officials say a grand jury in Carroll County found him guilty of multiple counts of felony murder, aggravated assault on police officers, aggravated battery on police officers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Aaron Shelton was charged on 22 counts, including one for his role in his own cousin’s death at the hands of law enforcement.
The sentencing hearing for Aaron Shelton is scheduled for July 13.
