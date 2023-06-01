A Woman Discovered De@d In An Apartment In Somerville Was Attacked By Her Daughter

A mother who was found dead in an apartment building will be the subject of an arraignment that will take place on Thursday for a Somerville woman who is accused of strangling her mother.
April Monroe, age 48, has been charged with assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily injury as well as with strangling.
According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, on May 28th, investigators who responded to Monroe’s apartment on Summer Street found her mother, Gail Gasperini, who was 73 years old and from East Boston, dead inside the apartment.
Gasperini’s husband filed a missing person report for her after he discovered that she had not returned home after going to see her daughter.
According to the officials, when the Somerville police came at the residence, they discovered that the victim had already passed away.
Although a determination on the victim’s cause of death and method of passing has not been reached, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the victim’s injuries are compatible with an assault having occurred.
The investigation is still on, and the authorities have stated that additional charges may be brought.
