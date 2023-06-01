Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded

A confrontation that began with a hostage scenario on Thursday morning ended with the de@th of one police officer and “significant injuries” to another. The suspect has also been eliminated.
The dead cop worked for the Madison, Wisconsin, police force. The Brandon police officer who was hurt is doing OK now. The hostage situation unfolded on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates area of Brandon at 1:30 a.m.
The incident reportedly started as a domestic disagreement between a man and a woman, according to the Brandon Police Department. Authorities say the man shut himself inside and held a woman hostage before officers arrived.
He reportedly did not first surrender but later consented to let her free following hours of negotiations with police. Shortly after 6 a.m., amid an exchange of gunfire, the first officer was wounded. Around 9:30 a.m., amid another round of shooting, a second officer was wounded.
