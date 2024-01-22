Accident in South Bay Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

According to San Diego police, a shooting near San Ysidro early Monday morning left one person dead and two others injured. This tragedy is being treated as a homicide investigation by the authorities.
Near the intersection of Willow Road and Calle Primera, San Ysidro Studios was the scene of a shooting just after 4 in the morning. According to SDPD, when police arrived at the site, they found two male victims who had been shot.
Victim number three was discovered at a petrol station on Via de San Ysidro, just under the Interstate 5 overpass; he had serious injuries and was subsequently declared dead.
Nobody knows how badly hurt the other two victims were or how they are doing right now.
A probe is still under way. Based on what is known thus far, the victims were probably familiar with the suspect, who drove away in a white sedan, and the neighbourhood. At this time, the general population does not seem to be in danger.
On Monday morning, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell spoke to FOX 5 about the deployment of several patrol and investigative resources. He also mentioned that an officer is currently stationed at the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
There is currently no information available regarding the suspect’s description. There was a lack of up-to-date information.
