Body Found in Texas of Suspect in Eight Fatal Shootings in Illinois

The suspect in the shooting deaths of eight individuals in Joliet, Illinois, took his own life on Monday night following an hours-long pursuit and altercation with officials in South Texas, according to the authorities.
U.S. Marshals located 23-year-old Romeo Nance in Natalia, 30 miles southwest of San Antonio, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to a social media post by the Joliet Police Department. There is a strong suspicion that Mr. Nance “took his own life with a handgun,” according to the agency.
Two residences contained six fatalities, while another five were found on the same street in Joliet, a city around 35 miles southwest of Chicago. On Monday, the authorities began searching for Mr. Nance. According to the authorities, Mr. Nance was also wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon, approximately four miles southeast.
At a news conference on Monday evening, Chief William Evans of the Joliet Police Department claimed that the seven dead were reported to the police by the Will County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 12 p.m. According to Chief Evans, the police believe that Mr. Nance knew the victims, who seemed to be related to each other, but the motivation for the killings remains unclear.
According to the authorities, the suspect’s last known address was at one of the residences where the victims were discovered. They also declined to elaborate on how they may have known the perpetrator or reveal the ages of the seven victims. “I’ve been a policeman 29 years,” he said. “This is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with.”
At the press conference, Will County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Daniel Jungles indicated that deputies had reacted on Sunday to a shooting at an apartment block in unincorporated Juliet, which may have been linked to the other seven deaths.
There, he claimed, deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. According to Deputy Jungles, the 28-year-old guy, Toyosi Bakare, passed away from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.
According to a news statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies connected that fatal shooting to an incident approximately ten minutes prior in which a 42-year-old man “sustained non-life-threatening injuries” after being shot in the leg.
The victims were listed as unrelated, and the report characterised Sunday’s shootings as “random in nature.” It was mentioned that Mr. Nance’s red Toyota was observed at both locations of the crimes.
