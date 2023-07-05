Akron Gunfire at East Exchange Parking Lot Party Injures 4 Teens

Daily news / By /

Akron police said that four teenagers were hurt by a shooting at a party on East Exchange Street early on Tuesday morning.

When cops were called to the parking lot just after midnight, they said there were a lot of people there, and some of them were running away.

At the party, someone or more than one person fired shots. Three women between the ages of 17 and 18 and a man who was 19 said they had been hit. Police say that when the four people who were hit first heard the sound, they thought it was fireworks.

The tweet below verifies the news:

People at the party took all four of the hurt teens to hospitals in the area. Police said that none of the injuries looked like they could kill the person.

There are no suspects right now, and the probe is still going on. Anyone who knows something is asked to call the Detective Bureau of the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:

Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top