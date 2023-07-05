Akron Gunfire at East Exchange Parking Lot Party Injures 4 Teens

Akron police said that four teenagers were hurt by a shooting at a party on East Exchange Street early on Tuesday morning.
When cops were called to the parking lot just after midnight, they said there were a lot of people there, and some of them were running away.
At the party, someone or more than one person fired shots. Three women between the ages of 17 and 18 and a man who was 19 said they had been hit. Police say that when the four people who were hit first heard the sound, they thought it was fireworks.
The tweet below verifies the news:
There are no suspects at this time for the shooting, which took place during a party on a parking lot on East Exchange. https://t.co/mxzyWslKkr
— Akron Beacon Journal (@beaconjournal) July 4, 2023
People at the party took all four of the hurt teens to hospitals in the area. Police said that none of the injuries looked like they could kill the person.
There are no suspects right now, and the probe is still going on. Anyone who knows something is asked to call the Detective Bureau of the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
