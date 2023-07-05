Sally Ride Death: The Woman Who Shattered Space Ceiling

The first American woman in space, Sally Ride, passed away at her San Diego home on 23rd July 2012. She was 61 years old. What caused her death? We will talk about that ahead.
Sally Ride Death: What Caused Her Demise?
Sally Ride’s business, Sally Ride Science, revealed the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on its website. Dr. Ride, a physicist who applied for an astronaut position in a newspaper in 1978 and was selected, launched on the Challenger on June 18, 1983, and completed a second mission in 1984. She was the youngest American in space at the age of 32.
The Challenger explosion in 1986 and the Columbia tragedy in 2003 both resulted in the death of every astronaut on board, and she later went on to become the only person to sit on both panels looking into these tragedies.
Dr. Ride was looking for a job after completing her studies at Stanford University. She held degrees in physics and astrophysics as well as English. She told The New York Times in 1982 that she had a look at the requirements and decided she met them.
She applied and was accepted. She claimed that “I think the women’s movement had already prepared the way for my coming.”
Sally Ride At NASA
Women had already made headway in the physics department at Stanford, which had previously been a guys’ club, by the time she started studying laser physics there. And NASA had already committed to accepting women when she applied to the space program.
However, there were still some bumps. Dr. Ride, who was selected in part because of her reputation for maintaining composure under pressure, spoke to reporters prior to the maiden shuttle voyage. She kindly resisted a barrage of inquiries about her sex. Would her reproductive organs be affected by space travel? Did she intend to have kids? Would she put on cosmetics or a bra in space? Did she cry while working? How would she handle her period in space?
She was invited to display a recently constructed privacy screen over the shuttle’s restroom by CBS News correspondent Diane Sawyer. The shuttle ride would be delayed, Johnny Carson quipped on “The Tonight Show,” because Dr. Ride needed to find a pocketbook to match her shoes.
It’s unfortunate that this is such a big problem, Dr. Ride said at a NASA press conference. It’s unfortunate that our culture hasn’t advanced more.
Two women had already been sent into space by the Soviets. A male cosmonaut greeted her when she arrived on board the space station by telling her that the kitchen and an apron were ready for her.
Dr. Ride trained in weightlessness, parachute leaping, water survival, and the extreme G-forces of a rocket launch during her early years at NASA. She gained experience flying a jet.
Additionally, she changed her major from physics to engineering and contributed to the creation of a robotic arm for the space shuttle. She was selected for the 1983 mission in part because of her experience with the gadget by Challenger commander Robert L. Crippen. She spent around six days in space with a crew of five people, using the arm to deliver and retrieve a satellite.
