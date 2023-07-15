Alabama Woman Reported Missing After Calling 911 About Toddler on Interstate

Hoover, Alabama – Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a woman from Alabama, is currently missing after making a distress call to 911 and a family member to report a toddler walking on an interstate. The Hoover Police Department is actively investigating the case, but so far, neither Russell nor the child she reported has been located.
Police discovered Russell’s vehicle and some of her belongings, but there is no sign of her or the child mentioned in her calls. A witness reported seeing a gray vehicle with a light-complexioned male outside of Russell’s vehicle, but further information about the individual or the vehicle is currently unknown.
Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward and assist in the investigation. Russell left work in Birmingham around 8:20 p.m. and made the call about the child after stopping to pick up food.
A reward of $20,000 has been offered by an anonymous donor, in addition to a $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers, to encourage tips and information related to Russell’s disappearance.
The Hoover Police Department is exploring all possible leads and keeping all options open in their investigation. Russell’s cell phone was found at the scene and is being analyzed by investigators.
Russell, a Black woman, is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike tennis shoes.
Russell’s family is pleading with the public for help in finding her, stating that they will exhaust every effort to locate her. Jefferson State Community College, where Russell is a student, expressed deep concern and called for prayers for her safe return. They also asked anyone with information to contact the police.
As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful for Russell’s safe return, and law enforcement is committed to pursuing all leads in order to bring her back home.
