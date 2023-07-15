Virginia Pediatrician Accused of S*xual Misconduct Faces Second Lawsuit as License Remains Intact

Lansdowne, VA – Dr. Martin Seth Forman, a Virginia pediatrician, is facing a second lawsuit alleging sexual battery of a teenage patient while his medical license remains intact.
This follows a previous civil verdict of $1.3 million against Forman for allegedly barging into a 15-year-old patient’s home under false pretenses and fondling her breasts. Despite these allegations, Forman has never been charged with a crime, and the regulatory agency overseeing doctors in Virginia declined to discipline him.
The new lawsuit, filed by the parents of another female patient, seeks $8.7 million in damages. The parents claim that Forman touched their daughter’s breasts and rubbed himself against her during an unnecessary lymph node examination earlier this year. The pediatrician, a founding partner of Reston Pediatrics in Lansdowne, has been accused of acting inappropriately with multiple teenage girls.
Concerns have been raised about Forman’s continued ability to practice medicine. His medical license in Virginia remains valid until October 31, 2024. Despite the civil verdict and the ongoing legal action, Forman has not faced criminal charges, leaving some questioning why he still holds a medical license.
The first incident occurred in March 2017 when a concerned mother brought her 15-year-old daughter to Reston Pediatrics. During the examination, Forman allegedly made the teenager uncomfortable by touching her knees and staring at her breasts. The mother reported the incident to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, but no criminal charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.
The mother also filed a complaint against Forman with the Virginia Department of Health Professions (DHP), which regulates doctors. However, the DHP chose not to investigate the allegations, stating that they lacked clear and convincing evidence to substantiate a violation. The agency did not comment on whether they would initiate an investigation in light of the second lawsuit.
Forman’s alleged behavior has raised concerns about patient safety, with critics arguing that there is nothing to prevent him from acting inappropriately with other teenage girls. Reston Pediatrics, where Forman practices, displays numerous framed magazine covers and plaques featuring the doctor’s name, and he has largely positive reviews on doctor ratings websites.
Forman and Reston Pediatrics deny all allegations made against them, with their attorney releasing a statement asserting their innocence. The ongoing legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the new lawsuit, while questions surrounding Forman’s medical license and future disciplinary actions remain unanswered.
The parents of the first patient expressed shock that Forman still maintains a medical license and hope that their experiences will prevent others from suffering similar incidents.
As the legal proceedings unfold, the medical community and regulatory authorities will face scrutiny over their handling of allegations against healthcare professionals and the protection of patients.
