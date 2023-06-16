Amazon Trucker Shot on I-5 in Lathrop Crashes Off Roadway

On Thursday, someone shot an Amazon truck driver on I-5. It forced the big rig off the road and into parked cars in San Joaquin County before it crashed into a building.
Around 1 p.m., an Amazon big rig was driving north on I-5 between Highway 120 and E. Louise Avenue in Lathrop when it left the highway, crashed into two other cars, and then crashed into a building. The big rig was left where it crashed for more than 9 hours while officials looked into what happened.
The big rig driver, a guy from North Carolina who was 32 years old, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. CHP confirmed that the driver had been shot when police arrived at the scene.
The Amazon truck driver that was shot on I-5N this afternoon is hospitalized. I’ve blurred this photo because it is graphic.
No one was in the car, now smashed, against a building yards from the freeway.
After the crash, people told the police that they thought they saw shots fired at the big rig. One witness told the police over the radio that the shooter was in the passenger seat of a car going in the same way as the truck. The CHP could confirm that more than one shot was fired.
At Highway 120/Manteca Bypass, northbound I-5 was closed for hours while authorities looked at the evidence. The ramp that went from westbound Highway 120 to northbound I-5 was also closed. Late Thursday afternoon, traffic began to move through the area again, and by 8 p.m., all lanes were back open.
When CBS13 told Amazon about the accident and the driver’s injuries, Amazon sent the following statement:
A representative for Amazon said, “Our thoughts are with the driver and his family, and we’ll keep helping the police with their investigation.”
No information has been shared about the person who shot the victim, but the CHP is asking possible witnesses to come forward.
Help is needed. If you were going north on I-5 between SR-120 and Louise Ave between 12:30 and 1:00 pm and have a dash cam, we need your help. We would like you to call the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) if you have any footage from this area during this time. Please call CHP ISU if you were in the area and saw a big rig leave the road and crash into a building.
An employee at Guerrero’s Tires, which is one business down from where the Amazon truck crashed, said he heard the crash over the tools and music in the garage but didn’t know what happened until he went outside the front door.
“They took him out of the truck in front of me… I’ve never seen someone taken out of a truck like that before. A worker at Guerrero’s Tires named Xavier Parker-Guerrero said, “It was bad.”
The big rig landed just a few feet from his family’s business, close enough for him to say, “It could’ve been us.”
At this point, no suspicious information has been made public. As of Thursday night, there was no new information about the driver’s health.
