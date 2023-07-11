Andrea Evans Cause of Death: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Dies At 66

‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Andrea Evans Passed away on 9th July 2023. She was a vey well-known actress. Now her fans are eager to know that what claimed her life. We will talk about that in the mext paragraph.
Andrea Evans Cause of Death
The actor Andrea Evans, who was twice nominated for a Daytime Emmy and became well-known for playing the troubled teen Tina Lord on the ABC serial opera One Life To Live, passed away on Sunday from cancer. She was 66 years old.
Don Carroll, a casting director, revealed her passing.
Evans went on to play Patty Williams on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, Tawny Moore on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC’s Passions, and Patty Walker on Amazon Prime’s The Bay after leaving her iconic position on One Life to Live.
Young And Restless twitter account shared their tribute to Andrea Evans:
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Andrea Evans who graced Y&R with her talents as “Patty Williams” from 1983-1984. #OLTL #boldandbeautiful #Passions pic.twitter.com/8W4dqiNjQ0
— Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 10, 2023
Evans, an Aurora, Illinois native who had performed in regional theater and beauty pageants, was a background extra in the 1978 horror film The Fury directed by Brian De Palma. She also starred in the miniseries The Awakening Land the same year, which quickly caught the eye of renowned soap opera casting director Mary Jo Slater. She chose her for the coveted part of Tina Lord, One Life To Live’s answer to All My Children’s Erica Kane.
The performer was described by Evans’ One Life co-star Robin Strasser as “a woman who was very brilliant & energized a heat seeking rocket. That is flattering. You were aware that working with her would be like facing a champion. I respected her bravery. I detest the illness that killed her.
Viewers responded well to Evans’ portrayal of a bad girl, and she played the part until 1981 before leaving to play Patty Williams on The Young and the Restless from 1983 to 1984. She joined One Life again in 1985, and in 1988 she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy.
