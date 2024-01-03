Paul George interview on overcoming setbacks, winning and success, and poker

Paul George is an American basketball player who currently represents the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. Paul George has recently traded his sneakers for a seat at Global Poker’s celebrity poker competition.
1 – First, could you tell us about the charity you’ve chosen for the competition and why it holds a special place in your heart?
It holds a special place in my heart because my mom had a stroke when I was a kid and it greatly affected me, so this will allow me to help other stroke victims.
2 – Could you share how you first got involved with poker and what sparked your interest in the game?
I started playing poker when I first got to the NBA on team plane rides, It was a great bonding experience between my team and I.
3 – Aside from the obvious positives of potentially winning money or prizes, what is it that you love most about the game of poker?
Playing with friends, the comradery that you get from sitting around a table with close friends all talking.
4 – Which famous poker players or celebrities have you played against before and who would you love to face in this competition and why?
Only KAT but I am looking forward to playing DJ Khaled I have always been a big fan of his.
5 – What are your prior experiences or initial impressions of GlobalPoker.com and what makes this tournament special/excites you?
Global Poker makes it easy to play on the go and with my busy schedule it is nice to be able to play from anywhere.
6 – What does winning and success mean to you, both in life and at the poker table, and what specific skills, strategies, or qualities do you believe have been instrumental in your achievements?
I think having a work ethic that never stops is the most instrumental part of winning. If you believe you can do it and you do the work, you will be successful.
7 – As someone accustomed to competing in public, how does the experience of competing behind a screen, like on platforms such as GlobalPoker.com, compare for you?
Online competition is so different than playing in public because it is harder to read your opponent and pick up any tells they have so you have to play based on strategy.
8 – You have shown great passion for and enjoyment in playing poker. How has this game contributed to your overall well-being or enhanced your life, be it mentally, socially, or emotionally?
It has helped socially because it allows me to bond with my teammates and brings us all together when we all sit down to play cards.
9 – What strategies or mindset do you attribute to your ability to perform under immense pressure and can you share a particularly challenging moment or setback in your career and how you overcame it?
A tough setback was my injury but I attack rehab like I am training for a game and if you attack your challenges with the same intensity as training for a game, you end up overcoming it.
10 – You’ve been an inspiration to countless athletes and fans worldwide. What advice would you give to those who aspire to achieve greatness in their field, and also, what’s your top tip for poker players?
Work hard and the rest will come, if you follow the work you will reach your full potential. The top tip for poker players is don’t forget to enjoy the memories and moments you share while playing.