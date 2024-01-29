Clark Hunt Wife: His Romance with Miss USA Runner-Up!

Famous for his work in professional football, American businessman and sports executive Clark Hunt has a name that everyone knows. In Dallas, Texas, Hunt was born on February 19, 1965, into a famous family with a long history of athletic success.
His father, Lamar Hunt, was instrumental in establishing the Kansas City Chiefs and the American Football League (AFL).
Who is Clark Hunt Wife?
Tavia Shackles, originally from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a former beauty pageant contestant and Clark Hunt’s wife. Plus, she runs the women’s organization for the Kansas City Chiefs.
During her time competing, she has crowned Miss Kansas USA and Miss Missouri Teen USA. After competing for the title of Miss USA in 1993, Tavia came in second place, losing to Real Housewives actress Kenya Moore.
Clark and Tavia were married in October 1993 following a two-year courtship. Following her marriage to Clark, Tavia also became quite involved with the Chiefs.
“I simply love our mission statement and I think it’s telling about who we are as an organization,” she told KSHB, referring to her role with the squad.
The greatest fan base in NFL history belongs to us, without a doubt. No matter the weather, they always seem to be there. “Kansas City is such a special city and it truly has my heart.”
How did Clark Meet Tavia?
Tavia was a Chiefs publicity intern when she and Clark first crossed paths while both were in college.
“In 1991, I was a college intern in the PR department and after the first kickoff luncheon at the end of the summer, we came back to kick off the season,” the runner-up of Miss USA said.
“A pleasant man called Clark approached me towards the conclusion of that event and began chatting with me. There was so much we knew and so much we shared; our discussion was fascinating.
“He asked me if I’d like to have dinner sometime and the rest is history.” “Six weeks after we started dating, he gave me a postcard that his grandmother had given him,” she remembered further to the outlet stated above.
He had treasured it for years, he continued, and thought he had finally met someone to share life’s journeys with. I have it preserved; it hangs in my bathroom’s frame. Thus, we were aware immediately.
How Many Kids Do They Have?
Clark and Tavia have become a married couple and have three children together. Knobel is their son, and Gracie and Ava are their daughters.
The winner of the beauty contest spoke about her family’s closeness, saying, “I would say we are very, very close. I mean we talk every day if we don’t see each other every single day.” “I just thank our faith, our values, and our deep love for each other.
