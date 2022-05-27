Avant Credit Card Login, Payment, Customer Service

Avant Credit Card login

Your Avant credit card account can be locked if you don’t know how to access it. All consumers can access their accounts by logging into the official website. For further information, please take the following steps.

To get started, go to avant.com and click on the “Get Started” button. The website’s homepage will be shown.

Login to the site by clicking the “Login” button at the top right of the page. After clicking the link, you will be taken to the official Avant.com credit card dashboard.

Log in to your online account by entering the email address and password you used to create it and clicking the “Login” button.

How to Reset the Avant Credit Card password?

If you’ve forgotten your password, you can have it reset online. To get started, simply follow the directions listed below.

Click on the login link in the top menu to bring up the login page on the official website.

Click the “Don’t remember your password?” link in the login form. Forms for resetting passwords will be provided on the screen.

Click the Send Email button and enter your email address in the password reset box. You’ll get an email with the password reset instructions.

Open your email and look for any links that will allow you to reset your password so that you can create a new, more secure one.

How to apply for a new Avant Credit Card?

You can apply for an Avant Credit Card online if you don’t already have one. A link to the online application form is provided below. Just to be sure:

To begin, go to the Avant website and click on the Credit Card option under the Product menu item. This will take you to a secure page. https://www.avant.com/credit-card/ is the direct link to the Credit Card page.

You’ll find a “Apply Now” button on this page. Use this link to begin the online application for a credit card.

Simply enter your information in the required fields and then click Continue Application at the bottom of this form to continue.

The system will assess your eligibility based on the information you submit and offer you a credit card if you are qualified. The second round of application is required after that.

Within 15 working days, you may expect to get your new Credit Card in the mail.

How to Make AvantCard Payments

Cardholders can pay their Avant credit card bill in three ways: online, over the phone, or by check or money order.

Payments can be made via the Internet.

Avant credit card login can be found at:

Register for an account.

The bank routing number and checking/savings account number can be entered into the Avant cc login to make manual online payments or to set up recurring monthly payments, depending on the user’s preference.

To set up recurring monthly payments, customers will need to pick a day each month. On Autopay, it will be paid on that date each month.

Mailing Your Payment

For making payments via mail cardholders will need to send a paper check or money order to the following address:

Avant LLC

PO Box 1429

Carol Stream, IL 60132-1429

When you send a check via mail your check should have your name as it appears on your statement and the last 4 of your credit card account number.

On the same day, a credit will be given for payments submitted before 5 pm CST. Once your payment clears your credit card balance will reflect the payment.

How to activate the new Avant Credit Card?

Once you receive your Credit Card you will have to activate it. You can activate it online by visiting the https://www.avant.com/card/activate link. The screen will display an online activation form.

Now enter your Credit Card details in this activation form such as your Email address, the Last four digits of your Social Security number (SSN), Last four digits of your card number. Next, you’ll want to click the Activate Card button.

You may also call the Customer Service Number 1-855-752-7011 to activate your Card.

Online Account Access

Log in here to make a payment and manage your account.

Payment Address

Avant, LLC

PO Box 1429

Carol Stream, IL 60132-1429

Pay By Phone

The Avant credit card customer service phone number is 855-752-7012. Note that you may not be able to make payments by phone.

If you need further customer service help, Avant also offers the following email address: creditcards@avant.com