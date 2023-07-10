Barracks of California Marine Camp Searched After Missing 14-year-old Girl Located; Marine Arrested

A Marine was detained last month after a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing was discovered in the barracks of a California military base.
The teenager had been missing for over two weeks before being located by military police at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) taking the lead.
The Marine, a member of Combat Logistics Battalion 5 within the 1st Marine Logistics Group, has been held for questioning, but no formal charges have been filed as of yet.
Discovery at Camp Pendleton
On June 28, military police at Camp Pendleton found the missing 14-year-old girl, who had been reported missing by her grandmother to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The teenager had been missing for 18 days before being located at the military base. The sheriff’s department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are providing support to the NCIS in their investigation into the matter.
Marine’s Detention and Investigation
Capt. Charles Palmer, the director of communications strategy and operations for the 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed that a Marine from Combat Logistics Battalion 5 was taken into custody for questioning by the NCIS.
The Marine remains under the custody of his command, and no charges have been formally filed at this time. The Marine Corps takes the matter seriously and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
Collaboration and Support
Law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s department, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, and the NCIS, are working together to investigate the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s disappearance and subsequent discovery. The involvement of the human trafficking task force underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case.
Safe Return and Family Support
Following her discovery, the missing teenager was reunited with her grandmother, who had reported her disappearance. Detectives interviewed the teenager, and the family was offered services. The exact nature of these services was not specified in the initial reports.
Protecting Victim Identity
To ensure the privacy and protection of the minor victim, the sheriff’s office has refrained from publicly identifying her. The release of information that could potentially identify minors who are victims of such incidents is avoided by law enforcement agencies.
Investigation Continues
The NCIS is leading the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the missing teenager’s discovery at Camp Pendleton.
Both the Marine Corps and law enforcement agencies are committed to a thorough and comprehensive inquiry into the matter. As investigations progress, further details may emerge to shed light on the events that transpired.
