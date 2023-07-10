Victims Killed in Plane Crash in Southern California Identified

Authorities have released the names of the six individuals who tragically lost their lives in a small plane crash near Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the Cessna C550 business jet took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing approximately one hour later at French Valley Airport in Murrieta. The crash occurred during the second landing attempt in foggy conditions, resulting in the loss of all passengers aboard.
Victims Identified
Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner Chad Bianco provided the names of the deceased individuals as Lindsey Gleiche, 31, from Huntington Beach; Riese Lenders, 25, from Rancho Palos Verdes; Alma Razick, 51, from Temecula; Ibrahem Razick, 46, from Temecula; Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, from Murrieta; and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, from Temecula. Further details about the victims have not been disclosed by the authorities at this time.
Flight Details and Crash
The ill-fated flight departed from Harry Reid International Airport at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to FAA spokesperson Mina Kaji. The plane, a Cessna C550 business jet, was en route to French Valley Airport when it crashed about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.
During the second landing attempt in foggy conditions, the aircraft fell short of the intended runway by approximately 500 feet (150 meters). The crash resulted in a fire that engulfed most of the plane, according to investigator Elliott Simpson from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Investigation Ongoing
Authorities and the NTSB are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest that the plane encountered unfavorable weather conditions, including fog, during the landing attempts. Investigators will analyze the wreckage and examine various factors to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.
Condolences and Support
The community mourns the loss of these six individuals, and their families and loved ones are undoubtedly experiencing immeasurable grief. Local authorities, as well as the FAA and NTSB, are offering support to the affected families during this difficult time. The investigation aims to provide answers and insights to prevent similar incidents in the future.
