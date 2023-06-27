Billionaire James Crown Was Killed in a Car Crash at a Racetrack in Colorado

A renowned Chicago billionaire was killed in a car incident at a Colorado racetrack on Sunday. James Crown, a businessman and philanthropist from Chicago’s rich Crown family, died of blunt force trauma after colliding with an impact barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park near Woody Creek, according to a press statement from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner has not yet released the official cause of Crown’s death. At the time of his death, Crown, who was 70 years old, was the owner of the Aspen Skiing Company, among other businesses. The coroner in Pitkin County, Colorado, where Crown had a second home outside of Chicago, has determined that Crown’s death was an accident.
Chicago Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, released a statement to CBS Chicago saying he was “devastated” by the news of Crown’s death. “A lifelong Chicagoan, Jim gave back to the city through philanthropy and leadership on a number of civic and academic boards as he was deeply committed to investing in Chicago and its people,” Johnson said in the statement.
“Jim was the spirit of Chicago; his generosity was legendary.” After our recent meeting, I felt very appreciative of his willingness to cooperate with my administration to make Chicago a better place for everyone. The mayor stated, “I pray for the Crown family’s peace and offer my deepest condolences to his wife, four children, grandchildren, and the entire Crown family.”
According to CBS Chicago, Crown participated in the civic activities of the Commercial Club of Chicago. With the aid of local groups and leaders, he and the Civic Committee have recently launched a drive to raise tens of millions of dollars to combat crime in Chicago. Earlier this month, Crown stated that the new initiative’s primary goal is to increase public safety in the city.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Billionaire James Crown dies in crash at Colorado racetrack on 70th birthday https://t.co/byb5m2dRjz pic.twitter.com/hn8XuBS5ky
— New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2023
President Biden released a statement on Monday, stating that Crown “represented America at its best” because he was “industrious, big-hearted, and always looking out for each other.” Crown and his wife had just attended a state banquet at the White House the previous week. He was a wonderful human being, a loyal friend, and a patriotic leader.
Please follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) if you like reading this to learn more about the latest celebrity news and gossip.
To read more California Examiner articles regarding the passing of other celebrities, please visit the following links:
- James Crowne Death: A 70-year-old Billionaire from Chicago Died on his Birthday
- A Family Sues For Wrongful Death After A Woman Dies In Jail At The Tarrant County Jail