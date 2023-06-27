Jon Hamm Net Worth: How Much Did He Earn From Mad Men?

American actor Jon Hamm works in both film and television. Jon Hamm is best known for his portrayal of Don Draper in the popular AMC television series Mad Men. Hamm has performed in a variety of television and movie roles in addition to Mad Men. He is a skilled voice actor as well.
Jon Hamm Net Worth
Jon Hamm Net Worth is $45 Million as of this writing. In college, Jon Hamm made the decision that he wanted to be an actor. Midway through the 1990s, he moved to Los Angeles, but sadly had little success there.
He lost his agency after three years without a booking, and he made the decision that if he didn’t book anything by the age of 30, he would return to his home state and get a regular job. Thankfully for viewers everywhere, he started booking work consistently in 2000.
Jon Hamm’s Mad Men Salary
Mad Men brought in a big payday for Jon Hamm. Although his pay rose gradually throughout the series, at one point he was making a peak of $275,000 each episode. For one season, that works out to about $4 million.
Jon Hamm’s Earnings from Mercedes Endorsements
Since 2010, he has provided the voiceovers for Mercedes Benz ads. How much money does Jon Hamm make from his Mercedes ads? A well-known actor like Hamm often does not receive payment for each commercial with a company like Mercedes.
A long-term contract covering a predetermined number of commercials annually will be signed by him. Based on similar actors’ reported endorsement deals, Hamm is most likely working under a 5-year, $15–25 million Mercedes contract. If you choose to conceive of it that way, that amounts to $3–$5 million annually. However, it is probably paid in full up front.
Additionally, Hamm has provided endorsements for American Airlines and H&R Block.
Jon Hamm’s Real Estate
For $2.45 million, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt bought a 1,000 square foot apartment in Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 2013. The apartment underwent major repairs following the separation of the marriage before being rented for about $15,000 per month in 2017. A stunning four-bedroom home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, cost Hamm $3.375 in 2017.
