Bob Saget Cause of Death: Covid-19 Played A Huge Role in Saget’s Death?

Bob Saget died in a Florida hotel on January 9, 2022, when he was 65 years old. The copy of an autopsy report that said he had Covid-19 at the time of his death. Let’s find out what was Bob Saget’s real cause of death.
Bob Saget’s Cause of Death
At the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where Bob Saget died, he was found dead.
Around 4 p.m. ET, the police and fire department were called to the hotel because a security team member found him unconscious during a check on his well-being.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a preliminary autopsy was done on January 10 and said, “At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Sun, “We can confirm that the cause of death was internal bleeding from the brain after it looked like Mr. Saget hit his head on something in his hotel room.”
“On the back of his neck, a bruise was found. There were no drugs or alcohol found in Mr. Saget’s body.”
“We think he didn’t know how bad the damage to his body was, and he fell asleep soon after.”
Saget’s family told TMZ on February 9, 2022, “Now that we know the end results of the police investigation, we thought it was best for the fans to hear those results straight from us. The police have decided that Bob died from a blow to the head.”
“They think he hit the back of his head on something by chance, didn’t think much of it, and went to sleep. There were no drugs or drinks involved.”
“As we continue to grieve together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face hard times with hugs and laughter,” the statement said.
ABC News said on February 15 that Saget’s family had filed a lawsuit to keep information from the investigation into his death from being made public.
The medical examiner’s office and the Orange County sheriff are being sued by Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and their three girls, according to the news source.
The family is “seeking injunctive relief” to stop any information from being made public.
In response to Saget’s family’s lawsuit, Florida Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted an injunction on March 14, 2022, saying that documents, videos, and photos linked to the investigation into Saget’s death could not be released.
Bob died just hours after a two-hour show in Jacksonville, Florida. An autopsy showed that he had a cut on his head, a broken bone at the base of his skull, broken bones around his eye sockets, bruises on his brain, and bleeding between the brain and the tissue that covers the brain.
“The show tonight at PV Concert Hall in Jacksonville was great. Appreciative crowd.” Bob tweeted after the event, “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.”
“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happy to be hooked on this stuff again,” he said.
On January 14, 2022, Bob’s funeral was held. Friends, family, and Full House co-stars like John Stamos and the Olsen twins were there.
