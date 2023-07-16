California Woman Kidnapped in Mexico Found Safe

San Mateo, California – Monica de Leon Barba, a resident of San Mateo who was kidnapped in Mexico last year, has been located and released by her captors, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Barba was freed on July 14, bringing an end to her eight-month ordeal.
The abduction took place on November 29, 2022, in Tepatitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, as Barba was walking home from work accompanied by her dog, as stated by the FBI. Barba, originally from California, had moved to Mexico for a job opportunity in photography.
The FBI confirmed that Barba is safe and will soon be reunited with her family in the United States. The agency expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of law enforcement personnel in California and Mexico, along with the support of the family, partners, and the San Mateo community. Special Agent In Charge Robert Tripp of the FBI San Francisco Field Office stated, “Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica and Gael is profound. The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
A California woman who was kidnapped last year in Mexico has been found alive and will return to her family in the U.S. 🙏https://t.co/RHyRROjgJo pic.twitter.com/bjLag2KGRJ
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 16, 2023
Although Barba’s release brings hope and relief, authorities have yet to make any arrests in connection with the kidnapping. The investigation is ongoing as law enforcement agencies continue their search for the suspects.
Meanwhile, another family in Southern California remains hopeful as they search for their mother, Maria Del Carmen Lopez, who was also kidnapped in Mexico in February.
The FBI is actively involved in Lopez’s case, supporting the family’s efforts and raising awareness about her disappearance. The news of Barba’s safe recovery has given the Lopez family renewed hope in their ongoing search for their loved one.
As the investigations continue, the FBI remains committed to pursuing justice and ensuring the safety of individuals affected by these abductions.
