Carlee Russell Case: Alabama Woman Found Alive After 49 Hours Missing

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell Returns Home, Recounts Ordeal.
Thursday, July 13, 2023
- 8:20 p.m. – Carlee Russell leaves her workplace in Birmingham, AL.
- 9:21 p.m. – She stays in the parking lot of a Target on Highway 280 after picking up food from a nearby business.
- 9:34 p.m. – Russell calls 911 to report a toddler on the highway and claims to have stopped to check on the child.
- 9:36 p.m. – After her 911 call, Russell calls a family member. During the call, she goes missing.
Friday, July 14, 2023
- A massive search was launched by local, state, and federal agencies, along with volunteers.
- Hoover police release a new photo of Russell to gather more leads.
- A reward of at least $50,000 is offered for her safe return.
Saturday, July 15, 2023
- 10:45 p.m. – Russell returns home on foot, approximately 49 hours after she went missing.
- Hoover police are notified of her return and respond with officers and medics.
- Russell is taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Russell’s Ordeal
- According to her account to investigators, a man came out of the woods, claiming to check on the child from her 911 call.
- The man forces her over a fence and into a car.
- Russell recalls being in the trailer of a truck with a man and a woman, and she hears a baby crying.
- She is taken to a house where she is undressed.
- The woman feeds her cheese crackers and plays with her hair.
- Russell is put back into a vehicle, manages to escape while in the West Hoover area, and runs through the woods to get home.
The tweet below from Hoover PD confirms the time for Carlee Russell Press conference:
Note:
Press conference on Carlee Russell case scheduled for 2:30pm cst today. Due to space limitations, this is open to credentialed media only. HPD will live stream on our Facebook page for your convenience.
Full release: https://t.co/GGDVahlcLO #hooverpd
— Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 19, 2023
Investigation
- Police list “very strange” online searches made by Russell before her disappearance, including queries about Amber alerts, taking money from a register, and bus travel.
- Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis says they know what took place from the time Russell left work until her 911 call.
- Investigators continue to work on the case to uncover evidence and account for the 49 hours Russell was missing.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell’s sudden disappearance and subsequent return have left authorities and the public puzzled. The investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her ordeal remains ongoing, as police piece together the events of those 49 hours.
