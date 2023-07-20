Ron DeSantis Net Worth: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Shows Significant Financial Growth

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent Republican presidential candidate, has disclosed his financial status for the year 2022, revealing a net worth exceeding $1.17 million (or $1.17M).
His financial position saw substantial improvement following an advance from HarperCollins to write his bestselling book, “The Courage to Be Free.” DeSantis reported an income of $1.25 million (or $1.25M) in his 2022 statement for the book advance and $141.4 thousand (or $141.4K) for his salary as governor.
The Success of “The Courage to Be Free”
Governor DeSantis’ second book, “The Courage to Be Free,” proved to be a significant milestone in his financial journey. Released in February, the book became a bestseller, allowing him to tour the country and lay the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign.
While copies were generously distributed at his events nationwide, the book’s success provided a substantial income boost. DeSantis reported an impressive $1.25 million (or $1.25M) in income from the book advance and an additional $141.4 thousand (or $141.4K) from his governor’s salary in 2022.
Ron DeSantis Net Worth
As of December 31, 2022, Governor DeSantis reported a net worth of $1.17 million (or $1.17M). His financial portfolio includes $54.7 thousand (or $54.7K) in a Florida Retirement System account and $91.7 thousand (or $91.7K) in a federal Thrift Savings Plan account.
Notably, DeSantis decided to accept a pension as governor, contrasting with his rejection of a taxpayer-funded pension as a US House member in 2013, stating he didn’t run for Congress for the perks. Moreover, he holds $1.05 million (or $1.05M) in checkings and savings accounts, signifying his prudent financial management.
Comparison with the Previous Year
The disclosed net worth of 2022 represents a significant jump for DeSantis, compared to his reported net worth of $318.9 thousand (or $318.9K) at the end of 2021. Although relatively modest in comparison to his predecessor, US Senator Rick Scott, DeSantis’ financial growth is noteworthy.
Rick Scott, a former healthcare executive, reported a net worth of $255 million (or $255M) in his final year as governor, along with additional assets disclosed by his wife when running for the US Senate.
Blue Collar Roots and Background
On the campaign trail, Governor DeSantis has highlighted his humble beginnings, growing up in middle-class Florida suburbia as the son of a nurse and a Nielsen box installer. He emphasizes his decision to join the Navy after graduating from Harvard Law over other opportunities, presenting himself as a representative of blue-collar values.
