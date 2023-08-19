Florida Arrest: AEW Tag Team Title Holder Cash Wheeler Charged with Aggravated Assault

The Orlando Sentinel was able to get arrest records for Daniel “Cash” Wheeler, the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champion, from Orange County, Florida.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Wheeler was charged with a single count of aggravated assault with a handgun. “We are closely watching the situation,” AEW said in a statement after learning of Wheeler’s arrest, and the professional wrestler “is completely cooperating with local authorities,” as reported by the Orlando Sentinel.
On August 3, after an arrest warrant had been issued on July 28th, he entered a not guilty plea. The current AEW tag-team champions are Wheeler and Dax Harwood — FTR. Before Wheeler’s arrest, the duo performed at Nashville’s Dynamite earlier this week.
On August 23, they will face Matt and Nick Jackson of the “Young Bucks” in a defense of their World Tag Team Championship. It is anticipated that the upcoming pay-per-view event will establish a new record for attendance in London.
A new long-term contract was just signed by Wheeler and Hardwood with AEW, despite potential interest from their previous professional wrestling employer, WWE. Wheeler and Hardwood wrestled as “The Revival” for WWE as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson.
Pro wrestling news in the Wrestling Observer reports that on Friday, state prosecutors indicated that Wheeler’s arrest appeared to be tied to a “road rage-type incident.” While the incident was going on, Wheeler “allegedly flashed a handgun at the alleged victim.”
