Rick Jeanneret Cause Of Death: How did he Die?

The passing of famous announcer Rick Jeanneret has left a void in the Buffalo Sabres organization. We regret deeply that Buffalo Sabres broadcasting legend Rick Jeanneret has left us. On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the iconic broadcaster reportedly passed away. Fans will never forget Rick Jeanneret’s distinctive voice and the loss of him is devastating to the NHL.
Fans will always remember Rick Jeanneret’s iconic calls. The death of Rick Jeanneret has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes on various social media platforms. Some others, though, want to know what exactly killed Rick Jeanneret.
Rick Jeanneret Cause Of Death
The Buffalo Sabres confirmed on August 17 that legendary NHL announcer Rick Jeanneret had passed away due to complications from multiple organ failures; he had served as the team’s voice for over 50 years and had turned 81 on July 23, just a few weeks before his death.
After a courageous battle with multiple organ failures in recent years, he passed away on August 17, 2023, surrounded by loved ones, leaving behind a legacy as a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and Hall of Fame broadcaster for the Sabres.
After starting his career with the Sabres in 1971, Jeanneret was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2011, as well as the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame in the years following his death, prompting an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, devoted fans, and fellow NHL figures who praised his iconic commentary and warmhearted nature.
What Was Rick Jeanneret’s Identity?
As a popular Canadian radio personality, Rick Jeanneret, or “RJ,” as he was known to his fans, had an unmistakable mark on the industry. For a record-setting 51 years, he called games for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Sabres Hockey Network. The 17th of August, 2023, was the date of his passing.
Jeanneret began his career in 1964 at the Buffalo radio station WKBW, and he became a member of the Sabres’ illustrious broadcast team in 1971. Quickly, he became a household name among hockey fans thanks to his insightful analysis and memorable catchphrases like “May Day!” and “Oh my goodness gracious!”
The iconic sound of Jeanneret’s voice is inextricably linked to watershed moments in the history of the Buffalo Sabres, such as the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1975 and the first two division titles in 1975 and 1976. The most famous member of the Buffalo Sabres, Gilbert Perreault, was depicted with his own distinctive voice.
After a spectacular 51-season career, Jeanneret has decided to retire from broadcasting in 2022. He will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020 for his numerous accomplishments in the sport.
Jeanneret has been recognized for his outstanding broadcasting artistry on multiple occasions over his career. The Hockey Hall of Fame’s highest honor, the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, was given out that year (2012). In addition to his radio impact, he also had a street named after him near the historic KeyBank Centre, where the Buffalo Sabres play.
